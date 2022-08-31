Harold Varner III Says Money, Family’s Future Drove His Decision To Join LIV Golf

Harold Varner III is among the newest group of players to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. While he’s never won on the PGA Tour, he’s got a strong fanbase thanks to how he carries himself. More often than not he’s got a smile on his face and is always honest with the media.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he was incredibly honest about why he decided to join the Saudi-backed circuit.

While most players who have made the move won’t even mention the word ‘money,’ HV3 explained that the money was simply too good to pass up.

“The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by. I know what it means to grow up without much. This money is going to ensure that my kid and future Varners will have a solid base to start on – and a life I could have only dreamt about growing up,” Varner wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

“It’ll also help fund many of the programs I’m building with my Foundation. I’ll continue to forge pathways for kids interested in golf. This note is a receipt of for that.”

Varner grew up in Gastonia, North Carolina, and hasn’t forgotten about his humbling, not exactly your typical PGA Tour player upbringing.

Back in 2018, after finishing fifth at the Greenbrier and earning over $247,000, Varner III was on a lawn mower cutting his parent’s yard less than 12 hours later. That’s the kind of person HV3 is.

5th place in yesterday’s PGA Tour event. Cutting the rents yard at 7 am this morning. #Persepctive #WeHere @JohnDeere I might look better in some green 🤷🏿‍♂️. https://t.co/dYCuWGliXN pic.twitter.com/IVGRqwFJ64 — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) July 9, 2018

After arriving in Boston, where he’ll make his LIV Golf debut this week, HV3 was asked about his move to the new league. He was specifically asked about how he came to the decision when there’s a chance he may never play on Tour or in a major championship ever again.

To no surprise, he was bluntly honest.

“Golf’s never been a way for me to get my name on a trophy, it was a way for me to get out,” Varner III told the media.

“I played golf so I could go to college. I would not have been able to go to college without playing golf. And then I turned pro because my brain wasn’t smart enough to work 9:00 to 5:00 and still make the same amount of money. The only thing that sucks about golf sometimes is most of the people that are in golf will never understand it.”

“My kid will never understand it, I’m going to make sure of that.”

Varner III said his wife had a great message for him while he was contemplating his decision as well, saying “f-ck everybody, do what you want to do.”

