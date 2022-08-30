Cam Smith Explains Why He Joined LIV Golf, Refreshingly Admits Money Played A Factor

Cam Smith has officially left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The question everyone has now is why?

Smith is just 29-years-old, is the No. 2 ranked player in the world, and is coming off of the best PGA Tour season of his career. On top of that, the Tour has announced sweeping changes to its schedule and overall operations that would benefit Smith.

So, why did the Aussie decide to leave the PGA Tour? Smith admitted that a number of factors played a role in his decision-making process. He even said money was a factor, which is something the majority of LIV golfers haven’t had the courage to say.

“[Money] was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that or say that wasn’t a reason,” Smith told Golf Digest. “It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore.”

Smith reportedly signed a deal with LIV Golf worth north of $100 million, which is almost four times his career earnings on the PGA Tour.

Cam Smith Is Homesick

While that life-changing money is tough to ignore, Smith was also looking for a lifestyle change, which LIV Golf can provide him. He’s looking forward to spending more time in Australia.

“The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing,” Smith explained. “I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing.”https://twitter.com/itismarkharris/status/1564605203785158659?s=20&t=RdjbVL3xw5NF73u59Sx3kw

Smith moved to the U.S. in 2015 and lives in the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“I’ve lived over here seven years now, and I love living in the U.S., but just little things like missing friends’ weddings, birthday parties and seeing your mates having a great time at rugby league games has been tough,” Smith said.

Australia is expected to host at least one LIV Golf event in 2023. Smith and other Australians that have joined the Saudi-backed circuit will welcome that with open arms.

Smith will make his LIV Golf debut this week in Boston. He’ll be joined by fellow newcomers Marc Leishman, Joquin Niemann, and Harold Varner III, among others.

