Cam Smith Explains Why He Joined LIV Golf, Refreshingly Admits Money Played A Factor

Cam Smith has officially left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The question everyone has now is why?
Smith is just 29-years-old, is the No. 2 ranked player in the world, and is coming off of the best PGA Tour season of his career. On top of that, the Tour has announced sweeping changes to its schedule and overall operations that would benefit Smith.
JAY MONAHAN, PGA TOUR FINALLY PUNCH BACK AT LIV GOLF WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES
So, why did the Aussie decide to leave the PGA Tour? Smith admitted that a number of factors played a role in his decision-making process. He even said money was a factor, which is something the majority of LIV golfers haven’t had the courage to say.
“[Money] was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that or say that wasn’t a reason,” Smith told Golf Digest. “It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore.”
Smith reportedly signed a deal with LIV Golf worth north of $100 million, which is almost four times his career earnings on the PGA Tour.
Cam Smith Is Homesick
While that life-changing money is tough to ignore, Smith was also looking for a lifestyle change, which LIV Golf can provide him. He’s looking forward to spending more time in Australia.
Smith moved to the U.S. in 2015 and lives in the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Australia is expected to host at least one LIV Golf event in 2023. Smith and other Australians that have joined the Saudi-backed circuit will welcome that with open arms.
Smith will make his LIV Golf debut this week in Boston. He’ll be joined by fellow newcomers Marc Leishman, Joquin Niemann, and Harold Varner III, among others.
