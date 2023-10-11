LIV Golf Furious With OWGR’s Decision To Not Reward World Ranking Points, But It’s The Players Who Have To Be Most Upset

Videos by OutKick

After applying for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points well over a year ago, LIV Golf’s application for its players to earn ranking points has been unanimously rejected.

There are 24 tours around the world that are recognized by the OWGR, but the organization has concluded that LIV’s 54-hole, no-cut tournament format makes it impossible to properly rank players among the others playing on traditional tours.

“This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked,” Peter Dawson, chairman of the OWGR board explained.

“They’re just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them.”

LIV Golf’s bid to earn OWGR world ranking points has officially been denied. (Photo by John Phillips/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

LIV Golf officials are understandably upset by the news that its players will not be receiving OWGR points and the Saudi-backed circuit lashed out in a statement shortly after the decision was announced.

“OWGR’s sole objective is to rank the best players across the globe. Today’s communication makes clear that it can no longer deliver on that objective,” the statement began.

“Professional golf is now without a true or global scoring and ranking system. There is no benefit for fans or players from the lack of trust or clarity as long as the best player performances are not recognized,” the statement continued.

LIV Golf Players Must Be Distraught Over OWGR’s Decision

Many players who joined LIV Golf have to now be asking themselves if it was the right decision or not. It’s safe to assume that LIV sold prospective players that it would eventually begin receiving OWGR points in the future, but that is now off the table, at least for the time being.

Most players signed monstrous, guaranteed contracts to join the new league, but now without the ability to earn ranking points the majority of LIV’s players have no way of qualifying for major championships.

Brooks Koepka will play in future major championships, but other LIV players have an uphill battle. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka, winner of the 2023 PGA Championship, for example, earned a five-year exemption into each of the four major championships with his most recent major victory. The many LIV players who have never won a major championship, however, face a near-impossible battle to qualify for future majors.

Outside of exemptions for past winners, major championship fields are made up of the top-ranked players in the OWGR system. LIV players have no way of earning OWGR points and will therefore only fall in the rankings well outside the Top 50 and Top 100 in the world.

