LIV Golf’s Quest For OWGR Points Gets Huge Boost With PGA Tour Commissioner Removing Himself From Decision-Making Process

LIV Golf may still be playing the waiting game when it comes to whether or not it will be receiving Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, but its chances of being rewarded have certainly improved thanks to recent developments.

According to DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley, himself, the DP World Tour COO, and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan have recused themselves from the case regarding LIV Golf’s application to receive OWGR points.

“At the last OWGR board meeting [in December] myself, Jay Monahan and Keith Waters recused ourselves and now a separate committee made up of the four Majors will now determine the application,” Keith Pelley told The Telegraph.

“I have not looked at the LIV application and I’ve not given my opinions on an application I’ve not seen. So, as far as LIV goes, we are not involved in it and have no influence or say in what transpires.”

This now means LIV Golf and LIV CEO Greg Norman have three fewer parties to worry about when it comes to the approval or disapproval of their application to the OWGR committee.

With Monahan and Pelley out of the loop, a separate committee with representatives from Augusta National Golf Club, the USGA, the PGA of America, and the R&A will have the final say on whether or not LIV Golf will be recognized by the OWGR system.

Of course, the remainder of the committee could still deny LIV’s request, but this, at least on paper, is a win for the Saudi-backed circuit.

Greg Norman is the CEO of LIV. (Photo by Peter Van der Klooster/Getty Images)

LIV Golf Has Been Playing The OWGR Waiting Game

LIV Golf applied for inclusion with the OWGRy system in July 2022, and with its second season set to get underway in February, the league is hoping for a decision sooner rather than later.

Every player that has joined LIV Golf has seen their world ranking drastically fall given that they haven’t been receiving points for LIV events. This then makes it impossible for players to qualify for major championships – if the majors allow them in the first place – outside of the select few that are already eligible.

A total of 50 LIV golfers signed a letter pleading to the OWGR to include the circuit in the OWGR system.

The Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana, also a 54-hole tour like LIV, recently received OWGR sanctioning, but that decision has made it that much more clear that the committee values a tournament cut.

The Gira cuts the field after 36 holes of play while LIV Golf has no cut and every even is a guaranteed payday for every player in the field.

