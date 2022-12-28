Golf Tour With 54-Hole Tournaments To Receive World Ranking Points, But It’s Not LIV Golf

A professional golf tour that hosts 54-hole tournaments will officially begin receiving Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in 2023, but it is not LIV Golf.

The OWGR announced on Wednesday that the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana will be included in the world ranking system after the first week of January. The news comes after a 16-month application process completed by the tour, which was founded in 2017.

While this newly recognized tour consists of 54-hole events just like LIV Golf, there is one major difference between the two: a cut.

LIV Golf events do not have a cut – every player that begins the week finishes the tournament and is guaranteed a payday. Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana has a 36-hole cut in its regular season events with its season-ending championship being its lone no-cut tournament.

When, if ever, LIV Golf is going to receive OWGR points continues to be one of the biggest questions involving the Saudi-backed circuit.

LIV applied for OWGR points in July 2022 and has tried to expedite the process by creating a strategic alliance with a developmental tour, but it has yet to change things as LIV continues to play the waiting game.

While LIV Golf and Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana have nothing to do with one another, if the OWGR uses a similar 16-month timeframe to come to a decision then LIV could be awarded points in November 2023.

The keyword there is ‘could,’ as it’s also worth noting LIV Golf isn’t even a year old while Gira de Golf Professional de Mexican has been operating for five years.

