The Libs Are Furious With GOP Candidate Who Came Out As Lesbian ‘Woman Of Color’

It’s trolling season in Indiana and the libs have taken the bait.

Right-leaning Christian Conservative Delaware County (IN) Councilman Ryan Webb has absolutely infuriated libs across the country — including noted ultra-lib Trekkie George Takei — by declaring via a Facebook post he’s a lesbian “woman of color” who is “excited to be a vocal partner” of the lesbian and gay community.

“After much consideration I have decided to come out and finally feel comfortable announcing my true authentic self. It is with great relief that I announce to everyone that I identify as a woman and not just any woman but as a woman of color as well. I guess this would make me gay/lesbian as well , since I am attracted to women,” Webb, who is married to a biological white woman named Brandy, announced on April 12.

It didn’t take long before Webb was enemy No. 1 within multiple supposed inclusive communities.

At a Tuesday night council meeting in Muncie, Indiana, the libs lined up to take shots at Webb and to call for his immediate resignation for his lesbian woman of color declaration.

How dare he!

“If he were serious, I’d sing his praises,” transgender female Charlize Jamieson told council, according to the Muncie Star Press. “But instead, I know better. We all do. I know better because of his history of making hateful anti-trans statements on social media and disrespecting one’s pronouns. He has, purposely, and intentionally, misgendered me, ridiculing my own gender identity. That is not something transgender people do to one another.”

The culture war was officially on.

After eight speakers went after Webb, it was his turn to speak.

Stop being a bigot. This is who he is . — Andrew Lipscomb (@AndrewJLipscomb) April 26, 2023

“You don’t get to question me. You do not get to require proof from me. You were part of the movement that helped establish these rules and set the bar, OK? You don’t get to come later when someone else joins the club that you don’t want in … You don’t get to question how I identify,” Webb fired back at the libs.

And he’s not resigning. In fact, he’s digging in.

Wednesday morning, Webb fired up Facebook to add fuel to the fire.

“People get it. They are speaking out publicly about the obvious contradiction in ideology,” Webb wrote. “Fortunately for myself the positive messages of support I have received have FAR outweighed the negative. Thank you for your support!”

With the libs good and lathered up, this is probably the time when Webb should do a content collaboration with the Canadian shop teacher who spent the better part of the entire school year walking around the school wearing humongous size-Z prosthetic boobs.

While the Ryan Webb story will fade off into the history of the Internet, we’re heading for more Webbs, who aren’t trolling. In November, biological male Glen Frank ran the New York City marathon as a man. Over the weekend, Glen entered the London Marathon as Glenique Frank and raced against female runners.

Glenique’s time beat 14,000 biological female competitors.