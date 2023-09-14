The iPhone 12 Reportedly Has Such High Radiation Levels That France Is Banning It

Videos by OutKick

You may want to take your iPhone cover off and check what model you have because it may be killing you.

Literally.

France has announced this week that they are immediately banning the purchase of all Apple iPhone 12 models after they were found to have dangerously high radioactive levels.

… I have an iPhone 12.

And it has been extremely hot in recent months just out of nowhere. Legit just massively hot. So I’m pretty sure I’m dying. And I know that everything gives us cancer these days anyway, but I don’t want to die because of Apple of all things, ya know?

Apple’s iPhone 12 has been halted in France over high radiation levels. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

RADIATION LEVELS WERE WELL BEYOND THE ALLOWED STANDARD

According to France’s Agence Naitonale des Fequences (we’ll just call it the ANFR, it’s Thursday afterall) radiofrequency energy emitted from the particular model was higher than the European Union’s standards for exposure. The phones electromagnetic energy absorption is 5.74 watts per kilogram, while the allowed healthy standard is 4.

Apple has denied the claims and provided their own safety test results but France says that they are using the wrong type of measurements, especially when it involves the phone being in your hand or next to your face – which seems pretty important to me.

Plus, are we really supposed to believe Apple anymore? Afterall, it took them years to finally admit something we all knew that they purposely slowed down phones with new upgrades in order to force people to buy the newer model.

OTHER COUNTRIES COULD FOLLOW

As of now, the Apple iPhone 12 is only banned from being sold. However, the country has put a timetable for when the company must respond with either an update or a solution in the coming weeks, otherwise France will demand Apple recall everyone’s phone. This could put the tech company in an extremely difficult position. Germany, Belgium and other countries are already reviewing France’s study and could issue similar bans.

Meanwhile, there’s been nothing at all from the American regulators because of course there hasn’t. It’s a bad day when we can’t even trust our own institutions and we have to go to the French of all people to actually do the right thing.

Officially, the World Health Organization has labeled cell phones a possible carcinogen, similar to coffee, diesel fumes and DDT. Yes, somehow DDT is only a possible carcinogen which doesn’t make sense at all until you realize it’s the WHO that recommended it.

If anyone needs me, I’ll be trading in my iPhone 12.