The Giants Had No Running Water At Their Philadelphia Hotel This Morning

The New York Giants found themselves without any running water earlier today at their Philadelphia hotel.

A team spokesperson telling the New York Post, the hotel that the players and staff were staying at suddenly had a pipe burst, causing none of their rooms to have running water.

How convenient.

Daniel Jones will look to keep the Giants playoff run alive when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I’m not saying it sounds suspicious… but of all times and all hotels to suddenly not have running water the day the Giants are supposed to play the Eagles.. seems a little too coincidental.

It’s like the old “call your opponent’s hotel room at 3am” move to ruin a good night’s sleep before a big game. Classic prank. And to wake up and suddenly not have not just any hot water, but no water at all? Not ideal, especially for creatures of habit like athletes who are particular about their daily routines.

The Giants are staying at a hotel in downtown Center City.

They’ll be at Lincoln Financial Field later tonight in what is sure to be a WILD game in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Emotions are already running wild – not only for the players but also for fans – as some Eagles fans already began tailgating 10 hours before the game is even supposed to start.

Meanwhile on the field it’ll be a battle between two quarterbacks that are looking to prove themselves to their organization and fanbase. Daniel Jones, who is also looking to sign a big contract and solidify himself as the Giants long-term quarterback, will face Jalen Hurts – who is looking to continue his dominant play that helped the Eagles win the NFC East.