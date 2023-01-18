A Ticket For Eagles-Giants Going For Absurd Amount Of Money

Tickets being sold on the secondary market for Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are going for an absurd amount of money.

According to TicketIQ.com, the average price fans will have to pay is $1,106 per ticket, the second highest ticket price for a Divisional game ever.

But that’s not all.

Lower-level seats are going for $9,000 while standing-room tickets continue to get quickly bought up on the secondary market averaging $400 to stand for at least four hours.

A thousand bucks a ticket – and that’s BEFORE you have to pay ticket fees which we all know will add a couple hundred bucks for each purchase.

The game itself is expected to be an emotionally-charged one. All 4 NFC East teams have a storied and competitive history amongst each other. And their fanbases? I mean come on now. New York City vs Philadelphia? Can’t write a better template for absolute madness on Sunday.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Besides bragging rights between both fan groups, Sunday’s NFC Divisional game also has a lot of football implications.

Much has to do between both team’s quartebacks.

The Giants’ Daniel Jones is looking to make a big impact and prove that he is a franchise quarterback that can lead the team for years, just as every Giants fan’s favorite Eli Manning did. Jones knows that if he can lead the G Men to a Super Bowl that the financial benefits for him in negotiating a new contract would be astronomical.

Already there are reports that Jones’ performance so far could net him anywhere from $35-40 million a year. Personally, I think those are a little exaggerated, but every victory – especially against the divisional rival Eagles – will only help him.

Daniel Jones will have his biggest test yet when he faces the Eagles on Sunday. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

JALEN HURTS WILL PLAY DESPITE NOT BEING 100%

Meanwhile, across the field will be Jalen Hurts, who has just been taken off the injury report and is expected to start.

Hurts, like Jones, also has something to prove to the Eagles fanbase, although his performance this year has been a lot better as he balances both his running and passing game. Hurts’ 22 touchdowns and over 3,700 yards passing helped lead the team to a 14-1 record and a first-round bye.

The atmosphere on the ground is going to be wild.

And in the stands?

Well, it’s always interesting when you have high ticket prices. Sometimes it kind of weeds out the audience because the average, die-hard fan may not be able to afford to go to the game and instead the suits and those with money are suddenly getting all the tickets.

There also comes a point where too much money is simply well, too much and the game suddenly becomes a lot more enticing to be able to watch at home with your friends and not spending $15 for a Miller Lite.

But then again, you’re talking about Eagles and Giants fans. And oh yeah, football fans in general. They aren’t the normal kind. I have no doubt that someone will transition to a cheap, fast food diet for the foreseeable future in order to buy a ticket to Sunday’s game.

Jalen Hurts is expecting to start against the Giants on Sunday in the NFC Divisional round. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

THE WINNER WILL FACE THE 49ERS OR THE COWBOYS

It’ll be a historic NFC rivalry game for sure.

That is until possibly the week after when either team could face one of the country’s most divisive teams in the Cowboys.

You might need to take out a mortgage for a ticket to that one.

Follow along on Twitter @TheGunzShow