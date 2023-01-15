Giants Pull Out All The Tricks, Call Famed ‘Statue of Liberty’ Play From Legendary ’07 Fiesta Bowl

Brian Daboll’s New York Giants are chugging along in the first half of Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Giants QB Daniel Jones has been impressive through the air and on the ground, but his greatest jaw-dropping play was a seamless Statue of Liberty handoff in the red zone.

Bringing back memories of Boise State’s legendary game-winning Statue of Liberty against Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, Jones received the snap, faked the short pass to a motioning Saquon Barkley and DJ temporarily duped the defense by slipping the behind-the-back handoff to Breida. The call was an absolute beauty, even if Breida only gained 3 yards on the play.

Is the Boise State “Statue of Liberty” play at the 2007 Fiesta Bowl the greatest trick play in CFB history❓😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/nDSBjHs80H — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 11, 2022

The Giants’ third offensive drive nearly ended with a touchdown, but the Vikings D limited the G-Men to a field goal and a 17-7 lead halfway through the second quarter.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense responded in the ensuing drive with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to bring the deficit down to three points (17-14).

Should be a thrilling game from start to finish.

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)