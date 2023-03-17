The Cure Against Ticketmaster – Fans Receive Refunds After Legendary Band Backs Them

Videos by OutKick

The Cure have delivered at least some sort of remedy for disappointed music fans.

The Cure Front man Robert Smith took to Twitter to let fans know that they would be receiving $10 back from Ticketmaster after the band publicly complained that the ticket platform was charging too much in fees.

1 OF 2: AFTER FURTHER CONVERSATION, TICKETMASTER HAVE AGREED WITH US THAT MANY OF THE FEES BEING CHARGED ARE UNDULY HIGH, AND AS A GESTURE OF GOODWILL HAVE OFFERED A $10 PER TICKET REFUND TO ALL VERIFIED FAN ACCOUNTS FOR LOWEST TICKET PRICE ('LTP’) TRANSACTIONS… — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) March 16, 2023

Though $10 may not seem like a lot from a multi-billion dollar company, it still is a victory for ticked off fans that are growing increasingly frustrated with Ticketmaster.

Both Smith and The Cure have been public about their outrage with Ticketmaster and their exhubertent fees that are added onto ticket prices that the band says they purposely kept low.

In some instances, ticket prices nearly DOUBLED in price because of Ticketmaster’s ridiculous fees.

I AM AS SICKENED AS YOU ALL ARE BY TODAY'S TICKETMASTER 'FEES' DEBACLE. TO BE VERY CLEAR: THE ARTIST HAS NO WAY TO LIMIT THEM. I HAVE BEEN ASKING HOW THEY ARE JUSTIFIED. IF I GET ANYTHING COHERENT BY WAY OF AN ANSWER I WILL LET YOU ALL KNOW. X — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) March 16, 2023

Of course, Ticketmaster’s “good will” of offering the small refund to customers is the least they could do – but the fact of the matter is, they still didn’t HAVE to do it. However, it’s a smart move considering the public backlash that they’ve been facing in the last couple of months.

It all started last year when Taylor Swift single-handedly may have caused an eventual Ticketmaster / Live Nation monopoly break-up after millions of fans went berserk after her Eras Tour presale became an absolute crap show.

Since then, Congress has held hearings, the company has faced class-action lawsuits and their reputation has taken a tremendous hit.

The Cure head to North America for a full arena tour beginning May 10th in New Orleans.