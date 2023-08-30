The Colts Were Never Trading Jonathan Taylor To Miami & This ‘Wild’ Trade Request Proves It

Videos by OutKick

Jim Irsay, 64, may be off his rocker. At least that’s what sane NFL fans think today as news starts to trickle out regarding the Jonathan Taylor-Miami Dolphins trade talks.

For starters, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald — along with several others — reported that the old-timey Colts’ owner shot for the MOON when he put a price tag on Taylor — his star running back.

Oh, you want my 24-year-old player who plays a diminished position but is going to demand a massive contract extension next year? Fine. I want Jaylen Waddle — and more!

As @HolderStephen reported, Packers were mystery bidder for Jonathan Taylor, besides the Dolphins. And can confirm through Dolphins person, as reported by Indy media, that Colts made wild requests from Miami, including Waddle & more. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2023

Colts reportedly wanted Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle for Jonathan Taylor

Hilarious. Jim Irsay was NEVER going to trade Jonathan Taylor. He just wanted to let him “explore” the market, then make ridiculous demands to interested teams so he could go back to him and say, ‘you’re not as valued as you think.’

It’s pretty much what the Ravens did with Lamar Jackson.

Anyway, asking Chris Grier and the Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle was borderline embarrassing, even for Jim’s standards.

Grier was asked about this reported offer just a bit ago at his presser:

Chris Grier, laughing: “Jaylen Waddle would not be available, no mater who they’re calling to talk about.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 30, 2023

Sounds about right.

Waddle, 25, has 2,400 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons, is only 25 and is under an affordable contract for the next few years. Yeah, we’re all set, Jimmy.

I love Jonathan Taylor. Speaking as OutKick’s resident Dolphins fan, I was rooting like hell for it yesterday. But if that‘s what the Colts brought to the table, then THANK GOD Grier laughed into the phone and hung up.

Jaylen Waddle PLUS a couple likely high picks? Yeah, OK. Good luck.

The site formerly known as Twitter had an absolute field day with this one:

I might've been laughing when I mentioned the Colts throwing out Jaylen Waddle as a trade piece on air with @JMV1070 yesterday, but make no mistake: I was being very serious. https://t.co/XVNuEPGKnl — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 30, 2023

