Jonathan Taylor Trade Saga Nears Deadline With Two Teams Talking, Offers, Questions: The Latest

The Indianapolis Colts have so far declined multiple trade offers for disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor because they have not included a first-round pick, a source familiar with one of the offers told OutKick on Monday.

So the saga between the Colts, Taylor, his agent, the teams interested in Taylor, running backs around the league, and even fantasy football draftniks, has reached the homestretch and is turning for home with a Tuesday deadline approaching.

The Colts have talked to a handful of teams interested in Taylor since the player was given permission to seek a trade. But as the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline imposed by the Colts approaches, only two teams have actually presented serious offers for the former NFL rushing champion.

Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams runs up field against the St. Louis Rams in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins defeated the Rams 16-12, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri, Sunday, November 30, 2008. (Photo by Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Dolphins See Taylor As Final Piece?

The Miami Dolphins is one.

The Dolphins have made at least one offer for Taylor, which is interesting because they have multiple salary cap issues to maneuver in the coming years and even one this year with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wanting an extension.

Maybe the Dolphins think Taylor would be a final piece of a championship puzzle, as they did at the turn of the century when they traded for Ricky Williams.

There is another unnamed team, a source said. The source declined to name the team for fear that divulging the name would affect negotiations.

Although Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus was the Colts defensive coordinator in 2021 when Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards and general manager Ryan Poles worked in Kansas City front office with Colts GM Chris Ballard, the ties may not matter, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently said on a local radio show the Bears would not be trading for Taylor.

And so here we are.

Jonathan Taylor is carted through the stadium after sustaining an injury in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Moving Parts To Taylor Trade Includes Health

This situation has moving parts, as many potential high-profile NFL trade talks do. For a team hoping to acquire Taylor, it must overcome the trade compensation request by the Colts, overcome the contract compensation request by Taylor, and be comfortable with Taylor’s health.

On the health: One team that initially checked in on Taylor was assured he will be healthy for the 2023 season but there were “caveats,” a source said.

Taylor has been on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) since the start of training camp. He is recovering from an ankle injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely and subsequent surgery in January.

The surgery was supposed to have a six- to eight-week recovery period. We’re approaching eight months without Taylor being cleared.

Some NFL people wonder privately if Taylor has not been cleared because of his dissatisfaction with his contract situation. They speculate the situation has led him to conduct something of a “hold in” in Indy.

Jonathan Taylor runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Taylor Contract Reaches For Top Money

Whether that is the case or not, multiple teams asked the Colts or Taylor’s representation about the running back’s injury status.

It would make trading for Taylor difficult if he still cannot pass a physical. That’s because any team making this deal is obviously in win-now mode and needs Taylor to perform this season.

On the contract …

It’s unknown what the Taylor camp is asking. But it’s obvious to everyone he wants to be among the highest paid ballcarriers in the NFL.

The highest paid right now is Christian McCaffrey. He averages $16 million per season and got $30 million guaranteed when he signed the deal in 2020.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara also signed an extension in 2020 and his deal averages $15 million per season.

The problem is both those players are receiving as well as running threats. Taylor not so much.

(Fantasy people know this, by the way).

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Comparing Taylor To Highest Paid RBs

Both McCaffrey and Kamara have had multiple seasons with 80 catches or more. Taylor’s best season catching the football yielded 40 catches for 360 yards.

That, in a passing league, affects Taylor’s value even if he has been a much more productive runner.

Finally, the Colts have so far been firm in their desire to get a first-round pick for Taylor. The belief among NFL executives not in Indianapolis is the Colts will not get a first-round pick for Taylor.

“Somebody would have to be really, really desperate,” one AFC executive told Outkick.

Executive believe Indianapolis would ultimately take a trade similar to what the Panthers got from the 49ers for trading McCaffrey.

That trade sent the Panthers a second-, third- and fourth-round pick in April’s draft and a fifth-rounder in 2024.

Jim Irsay (L) and Kenny Aronoff are seen on stage during the reception for Indianapolis Colts CEO and owner “The Jim Irsay Collection” at the Four Seasons Hotel on December 9, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Jim Irsay Wants It Both Ways On Taylor

One executive noted the Colts wouldn’t equate Taylor to McCaffrey when discussing contract with agent Malki Kawa, who represents Taylor.

But now they want a similar package for Taylor in trade.

The whole situation is on the radar for running backs throughout the league. If Taylor successfully manages to loose himself, it could serve as a blueprint for other running backs.

If Taylor isn’t traded — which he wants unless he gets paid — some running backs will see it as a blow to the position. That’s because if a past rushing champion who is only 24 years old cannot get paid, who can?

