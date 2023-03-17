The Bunny Ranch Welcomes Jimmy Garoppolo To Las Vegas, Invites Him To Pay Them A Visit

Videos by OutKick

The Las Vegas Raiders cut ties with Derek Carr this offseason and have decided to replace him with free agent Jimmy Garoppolo. Earlier this week the two sides reportedly agreed on a three-year, $67.5 million deal.

The move reunites Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels with Jimmy G. The two were members of the New England Patriots from 2014 to 2016. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator and Garoppolo was the backup quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before a game against the Rams (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Raiders fans have had mixed reactions to the plan for Garoppolo to replace Carr as the team’s starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season. He’s not going to put up the numbers his predecessor did, but if his career is any indication of things to come in Vegas, he will win a few games. Assuming he can stay healthy, which is not a given.

Garoppolo holds a 40-17 career record and helped the 49ers reach three NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl during his six seasons in San Fransisco. The lone season he played in every game was the Super Bowl season.

While some fans might be concerned about the team’s future with Jimmy G running the offense, the world famous brothel, the Bunny Ranch, is not. They’re happy the alleged porn star loving quarterback is coming to town.

On Thursday, ahead of what was supposed to be his introductory press conference, they invited the Raiders new quarterback out to the ranch. The tweet extended the offer to his entire team.

The invite included a picture of Garoppolo with a fake quote. The fake quote reads, “I’m excited to play in Las Vegas. I can’t wait to meet Raider Nation and visit the Bunny Ranch.”

#Jimmy Garoppolo we would love for you to come visit! Why not the whole @Raiders team to come down to the @bunnyranch! pic.twitter.com/LbZiFbx1a3 — Bunny Ranch (@bunnyranch) March 16, 2023

The Jimmy G Era In Vegas Is Off To A Hot Start

Talk about a team building activity with his new teammates. Jimmy G is currently in Vegas getting his deal finalized. They’ve reportedly been able to iron out whatever contract issue pushed back Thursday’s introductory press conference.

A quick drive out to the ranch to celebrate? There might have been a time when the 31-year-old took the Bunny Ranch up on their offer.

Although it’s likely that time has passed. He’s managed to keep a relatively low profile since his date with porn star Kiara Mia made headlines.

There are three things we know for sure about the Raiders new quarterback. He’s a winner, he gets hurt a lot, and the ladies love him. Win or lose, I have a feeling Garoppolo’s going to enjoy his time in Vegas.