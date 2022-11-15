Warriors Cheerleaders Love Jimmy Garoppolo

Every season there’s a great debate surrounding 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Is he good, average, bad? Depends who you ask. But one thing that can’t be questioned is his status as one of the sports world’s most eligible bachelors.

A slew of Golden State Warriors cheerleaders would seemingly agree.

During last night’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Warriors, Golden State’s cheerleaders made it a point to make their way over to a courtside Jimmy G in between dance routines.

Garoppolo was in attendance alongside 49ers teammates George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey.

But the Warriors cheerleaders were only interested in one San Francisco treat, Jimmy Garoppolo.

#Warriors cheerleaders all came over to say hi to #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo 😂 pic.twitter.com/cem2wYuBaM — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) November 15, 2022 Warriors cheerleaders greet Garoppolo.

Garoppolo Was Traded To San Francisco In 2017

In-game video shows five cheerleaders specifically making their way over to Jimmy G for an up close look at the Italian Stallion. San Francisco’s quarterback was smiling ear-to-ear as he exchanged pleasantries with the cheerleaders.

New teammate McCaffrey seemed to be in disbelief. On the other hand, Juszczyk and Kittle have clearly seen a series of similar events unfold before. They treated the Garoppolo-Warriors cheerleaders interaction with all the surprise of a Kyle Shanahan zone read.

Golden State’s crowd followed Kittle’s lead and cheered on the 49ers’ QB1.

Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were courtside for Monday’s Warriors game. Photo c/o Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Is Currently 5-4

Garoppolo and his teammates were in attendance just one day after the 49ers topped the Chargers. In that game Garoppolo threw for 240 yards without a touchdown or an interception. He added a rushing score.

Now nine years into his NFL career, that’s a stat line that seems fairly common for Jimmy G. As a starter he’s 37-17. He’s most commonly described as a game manager. Rarely, if ever, will his play lead highlight shows. And “wow” plays aren’t exactly the norm.

He’s much more of a playmaker off the field (allegedly).

31-year-old Garpoppolo has dated model Alexandra King and had previously been linked to pornstar Kiara Mia.

There’s also plenty of photos that have surfaced with Jimmy G being surrounded by numerous 10s. The man is a proven winner, on and off the field. Warriors cheerleaders likely agree.

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Plants Kiss on Girlfriend Alexandra King https://t.co/NEukqDBrI6 pic.twitter.com/5Zpadffevl — Richard Haberkern (@invent_therapy) July 1, 2018

Your move, Trey Lance.