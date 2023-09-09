The Biden Administration, Government Health Officials And The FBI Likely Violated The First Amendment, Court Rules

Videos by OutKick

The Biden Administration and many of its allies in the federal government likely violated the First Amendment, according to the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The court ruled on Friday in Missouri v. Biden, brought to address government coercion directed towards social media and tech companies. And with Friday’s decision, they found that Biden administration officials, the FBI and health agencies were inappropriately directing companies to censor dissenting views.

The court found that the government “coerced the platforms to make their moderation decisions by way of intimidating messages and threats of adverse consequences.”

The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the Biden White House, top government health officials and the FBI likely violated the First Amendment by improperly influencing tech companies’ decisions to remove or suppress posts on covid-19.https://t.co/Y9dUQy01B1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2023

Efforts were so extreme that they “significantly encouraged the platforms’ decisions by commandeering their decision-making processes, both in violation of the First Amendment.”

Further details included an extensive takedown of the government’s thorough, exhaustive choices to threaten social media companies for not complying with their demands.

Be sure you read the whole ruling but here are some fantastic excerpts showing that the court feels there is actual harm from this censorship, distinct cause to see these actions as coercive and legitimate evidence that the first amendment rights of @DrJBhattacharya… https://t.co/VsgNGK4HgL pic.twitter.com/dnhGXiH7nL — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 9, 2023

The Plantiff’s case, according to the ruling, showed that there was “extensive evidence that social-media platforms have engaged in censorship of certain viewpoints on key issues and that the government has engaged in a years-long pressure campaign designed to ensure that the censorship aligned with the government’s preferred viewpoints.”

It’s doesn’t get any more dystopian than that.

US President Joe Biden holds a joint press conference with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, not pictured, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa, Canada, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden Administration Claims To Defend Democracy While Subverting It

The same ideology that relentlessly claims that our democracy is in danger and that those on the political right are modern fascists, have now been repeatedly shown to be violating the key tenant of a democracy: free speech.

For several years, independent observers on social media pointed out that the Biden administration’s COVID mandates and policies were nonsensical and directly defied scientific evidence and observable reality. As a result, social media and tech companies were pressured by the Surgeon General’s office and administration officials to remove information that made the administration look bad.

Even as further information emerged showing that masks and lockdowns were completely ineffective, the administration worked to silence those who pointed out the obvious.

READ: MASK MANDATES AND COVID LOCKDOWNS WERE USELESS, NEW STUDY CONFIRMS

Beyond COVID, the court also ruled that the FBI improperly tried to censor Americans with regards to election information and discussion on social media. Unsurprisingly given their ideological agreement with the Biden administration, agents frequently demanded that platforms take action to remove posts they didn’t like.

It’s as obvious a case of government overreach as you can possibly imagine.

Government officials, health officials and the FBI putting pressure to censor mostly conservative speech. As always, those who claim to be on the side of “defending democracy” are the most frequent violators of it.