The FBI, DOJ, CIA And White House Need To Be Rebuilt From Scratch After Latest Censorship Reveal: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Well folks, just when you thought the government, the FBI, and Big Tech couldn’t get anymore slimy, a new report suggests they were keen on censoring posts about Ukraine, too.

And yeah, I have some Final Thoughts.

Hunter’s laptop, the 2020 election, and of course all things COVID and vax related- censored.

But that’s not all. A new report based on documents subpoenaed by our friends on the House Judiciary Committee from Meta and the parent company of Google and YouTube show- in plain black and freakin white- that the FBI worked with a Ukrainian Intelligence Agency to put the pressure on these social media companies to censor and suppress accounts accused of spreading “Russian disinformation.”

Yeah, that’s right, “Russian disinformation” the same thing they labeled Hunter’s VERY REAL laptop.

This report- part of a broader investigation into the first amendment ABUSE levied against Americans at the hands of Big Government and Big Tech- shows the

“FBI violated the First Amendment rights of Americans and potentially undermined our national security.”

Yeah, no duh.

This is all coming full circle now.

No level-headed or serious person agrees with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but for the Security Service of Ukraine to work with OUR FBI- our premier law enforcement agency created and funded BY WE THE PEOPLE to PROTECT WE THE PEOPLE- OF AMERICA- to be working together to censor content critical of Ukraine or critical of our endless subsidization of Ukraine- is an absolute abomination.

Since when are the American people forbidden to be critical of war or how our tax dollars are being spent and sent to foreign entities.

This House Judiciary report goes on to say that “authentic accounts of Americans, including a verified US State Department account and those belonging to American journalists” were part of this censorship effort and flagged for social media companies to take down.

And this was a massive operation spanning 5,165 Facebook accounts flagged for moderation.

And even more concerning than that, when Meta didn’t take immediate action to suppress these accounts, the FBI pressed the platform and followed up.

Oh AND- get this- the report also details that neither the Ukrainian intelligence agency NOR our own FBI provided justification as to why these accounts were flagged and labeled “disinformation.”

It really doesn’t matter how much of this pressure the social media companies acted on. The fact our own government was making these requests is enough and should be enough- to make your blood boil.

Folks, we’ve sent $113 billion to Ukraine- our hard-earned tax dollars- and the FBI along with a foreign intel agency doesn’t even want us to be able to have a fully open and honest conversation about it.

This is just further proof the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA AND THE WHITE HOUSE ITSELF- need to be gutted and rebuilt from scratch.

You know how free nations fall? Like this? Don’t believe me? Well, do you really want to find out?

I sure as HELL do not!

Those are my Final Thoughts.