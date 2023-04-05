The Attendance For Last Night’s Athletics Game Was Pathetic

Videos by OutKick

I’ve never been to Oakland — and I’m almost certain I’ll never go — so I don’t know what people do there for fun. I do know, however, it is NOT going to Oakland Athletics baseball games. That, evidently, is a big no-no nowadays out west.

The ones who do go like to heckle players — we know that. But that’s very few and far between.

The baseball isn’t dying crowd may wanna look away for a minute:

THE A’S WALK IT OFF AND THIS CROWD IS LOSING THEIR COLLECTIVE MINDS!! I CAN’T EVEN HEAR MYSELF THINK!! pic.twitter.com/TF6CcVPHMB — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 5, 2023

The #SFGiants have their own attendance issues these days, but this is a pic of last night’s #Athletics #Guardians game. Look how few people were there mid-game! “Rooted in Oakland”? Try “Friends and Family only in Oakland”. pic.twitter.com/E01RbZgSL0 — Larry Krueger (@sportslarryk) April 4, 2023

Number 2 for Naylz pic.twitter.com/iVBjtt9LLZ — Andre Knott (@DreKnott) April 4, 2023

Attendance for baseball games on April 4, 2023 👀



AAA game: 9548

AAA game: 9229

AAA game: 8305

AAA game: 8222

AAA game: 6950

AAA game: 6915

AAA game: 6639

AAA game: 6382

AAA game: 5953

AAA game: 5172

AAA game: 3835

Oakland A's: 3407

AAA game: 3200

AAA game: 2453



h/t @jjcoop36 pic.twitter.com/f2o7tesXa5 — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) April 5, 2023

Of the 13 AAA games yesterday, 11 drew more fans than the Oakland A's announced attendance of 3,407. Four more than doubled the A's attendance. — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) April 5, 2023

A’s walk-off against Indians and nobody sees it

My God. I know the Coliseum is a dump and the A’s are a poverty franchise, but that’s just pathetic. Like, what are we even doing here?

How about that last stat, too?! Eleven Triple-A games had a better turnout yesterday than an actual MLB game. Embarrassing.

There’s also another stat going around that says at least 8,000 people have been in attendance for every MLB game this season until last night, when 3,407 people braved the elements out in Oakland.

Whoof.

It’s pretty sad what’s happened to the A’s, because they used to be fun as hell. Obviously we all know the Moneyball teams were great, but even as recently as a few years ago this franchise was a contender.

And now … this.

The A's also got out-drawn by LSU



…and 7 other SEC midweek games last night https://t.co/Ot78rmr1gn — PodKATT (@valleyshook) April 5, 2023

For those wondering — and I certainly was because I couldn’t name a single player on this team — here’s the A’s lineup from last night’s big win:

How about Jesus Aguilar still playing baseball in 2023? Who knew. And I guess Ramón Laureano is just gonna be stuck in Oakland forever with an absolute cannon of an arm and nothing to show for it?

Rough.

Anyway, a quick Google search tells me that tickets for today’s Indians-A’s game — which starts in like four hours — are going for $16 right now.

Personally, I’d rather the 24-pack of Busch Light.