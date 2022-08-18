Texas RB Bijan Robinson Gets NIL Mustard Deal With Genius Slogan

We have a new leader in the clubhouse for best NIL promotion. Meet Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
Yes, it sounds like Dijon.
And yes, the junior is coming to a grocery store near you!
Perfection.
Robinson’s new mustard line showed up on Twitter this afternoon, and features possibly the best slogan of all time.
It’s like a touchdown in your mouth!
I don’t know who green-lit that masterpiece, but I’m absolutely here for it. And hey, it’s 100% natural, too!
For those who aren’t familiar with Bijan Mustardson, he’s made 16 starts over two seasons, ranks 21st all-time in Longhorn history with 1,830 career rushing yards and is a 2022 preseason watch list candidate for just about every award on the planet.
As a sophomore, Robinson had a team-leading 1,127 rushing yards – 14th most in program history – had six 100-yard games and finished with 15 total touchdowns.
He was named to the All-Big 12 First Team by both conference coaches and the Associated Press.
But none of that compares to the work he’s doing here. Coming up with the perfect mustard, with the perfect slogan, to fulfill all your Saturday football-watching needs.
Kudos to you, Bijan Mustardson. You go straight into the NIL Hall of Fame with OutKick legend DeColdest Crawford.
Off to Publix!