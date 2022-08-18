Texas RB Bijan Robinson Gets NIL Mustard Deal With Genius Slogan

We have a new leader in the clubhouse for best NIL promotion. Meet Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Yes, it sounds like Dijon.

And yes, the junior is coming to a grocery store near you!

Perfection.

Robinson’s new mustard line showed up on Twitter this afternoon, and features possibly the best slogan of all time.

It’s like a touchdown in your mouth!

I don’t know who green-lit that masterpiece, but I’m absolutely here for it. And hey, it’s 100% natural, too!

Bijan Robinson just became Bijam Mustardson. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

For those who aren’t familiar with Bijan Mustardson, he’s made 16 starts over two seasons, ranks 21st all-time in Longhorn history with 1,830 career rushing yards and is a 2022 preseason watch list candidate for just about every award on the planet.

As a sophomore, Robinson had a team-leading 1,127 rushing yards – 14th most in program history – had six 100-yard games and finished with 15 total touchdowns.

He was named to the All-Big 12 First Team by both conference coaches and the Associated Press.

Bijan Robinson is an instant NIL Hall of Famer. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

But none of that compares to the work he’s doing here. Coming up with the perfect mustard, with the perfect slogan, to fulfill all your Saturday football-watching needs.

Kudos to you, Bijan Mustardson. You go straight into the NIL Hall of Fame with OutKick legend DeColdest Crawford.

Off to Publix!