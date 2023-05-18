Texas Passes Bill To Stop Transgender Athletes From Competing In College Sports Based On New Gender

Videos by OutKick

The Texas House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that will restrict transgender athletes from competing under their new gender.

The bill will effectively bar transgender individuals from competing under their “gender identity.”

Such laws have increasingly become necessary to protect women’s sports from the onslaught of athletes like Lia Thomas.

By a vote of 93-49, SB 15 is passed to third reading. It needs one more vote before it heads back to the Senate for final approval. #txlege https://t.co/CtbzOJ9uXI — Michael Adkison (@madkisonews) May 17, 2023

Several states have taken steps to restrict transgender athletes from using biological advantages to overwhelm females.

It’s a position supported by vast majorities of Americans, who rightfully believe that competitive fairness should be protected.

Despite activist pressure, most Americans simply don’t agree with radical gender ideology.

Yet unsurprisingly, Democrats in the Texas House tried to “run the clock against the bill.”

Bizarrely, Democrats have made it a key principle of their platform to allow biological males to dominate women’s sports.

The bill must pass the Senate before heading to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. But with broad support in the House, it seems likely to pass and be signed into law.

DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 09: Texas Governor Greg Abbott watches from the sidelines during the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 09, 2021 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Common Sense Protections Against Transgender Athletes Dominating Women’s Sports

It’s an unfortunate reality that increasing numbers of biological males have realized they can improve on mediocrity in men’s sports by competing against women.

As such, it’s become more important for states and governing bodies to protect competitive fairness and women’s spaces.

Riley Gaines and a substantial number of female athletes have spoken out forcefully in favor of bills enshrining protections into law.

Transgender athletes enjoy biological advantages that women are unable to achieve. Just as governing bodies restrict performance enhancing drug use in sports, there’s a clear justification to restrict unfair biological advantages.

The Texas House took the first step in ensuring that their state won’t be party to the intentional destruction of women’s sports to justify gender activism.