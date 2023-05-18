Riley Gaines Urges Congress To Support Legislation Protecting Biological Sex In Strong Statement On Capitol Hill

Videos by OutKick

Protecting women from relentless activism has become a key issue for former swimmer Riley Gaines.

READ: RILEY GAINES, OTHER ELITE FEMALE ATHLETES APPLAUD PASSAGE OF ‘PROTECTION OF WOMEN AND GIRLS IN SPORTS ACT’

On Wednesday, Gaines went to Capitol Hill to join members of Congress in expressing support for a bill protecting biological sex.

The legislation, called the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” would make biological sex a distinct legal category.

The Women’s Bill of Rights has been introduced in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, with a number of sponsors.

In the House, 25 representatives have signed on, while seven senators have sponsored or co-sponsored the legislation. Notable senators to affirm the importance of protecting women include Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Mike Lee.

The Independent Women’s Voice organization, of which Gaines is a spokeswoman, has spoken out about the importance of key issues addressed in the bill.

“WBOR is a declaration that words matter, that biology and science matter. This legislation defines ‘sex’ as a person’s biological sex (either male or female) at birth and adopts the common public understanding of the words ‘woman’, ‘girl’, and ‘mother.’ WBOR helps to preserve single-sex spaces that are important for safety, privacy, or equal opportunity, such as rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, athletic teams, locker rooms, and sororities,” the group said in a press release.

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 18: University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Riley Gaines Affirms Importance Of Protecting Women Against Onslaught Of Activism

Gaines explained her reasons for supporting the bill and the lack of protections women currently enjoy.

“It’s 2023. We have the right to vote as women, and we can own property, but we have to plead and beg for privacy in our locker rooms so we’re not violated,” Gaines said.

For previously expressing such obvious, common sense beliefs, Gaines was targeted and essentially held at ransom at a major university in San Francisco.

Gaines also pointed out that legislation defining the word “woman” would never have been deemed necessary. But as more elements of society move to redefine reality to support their ideology, it’s become necessary to enshrine protections and definitions into law.

“Today, there is no law that defines sex-based terms like ‘women’ or ‘female,’ and until recently, no one would have thought these terms would ever need clarification. But as we’ve seen recently, unelected bureaucrats, judges, officials, and administrators have altered the legal meaning of these sex-based terms – to interpret them as they want and to reflect identity rather than biology, to require that men and women be treated not just equally, but the same,” Gaines explained.

She’s absolutely right, as are the members of congress supporting the bill.

It’s hard to believe that these common sense views now require legislative support. But the activist community has rapidly and universally overwhelmed women’s spaces.

On and off the field, women now require protection and support that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. Regardless of the outcome of the bill, it’s vitally important that people like Gaines continue fighting against absurdity, and for biology and science.