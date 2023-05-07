Huge Majorities Of Americans Believe Transgender Athletes Shouldn’t Compete In Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

The Washington Post suffered a tremendous shock when polling revealed that most Americans reject radical transgender activism.

A substantial majority also believe that a person’s gender is determined when they’re born, with just over 40% believing it can differ at all from biological sex.

That belief extends to the sports world as well, with significant majorities agreeing that transgender athletes have significant advantages.

“I think there is an advantage [for trans women], and you can’t put your head in the sand and pretend there isn’t,” Americo Lopes, 44, told the Post. “There is an advantage.”

Lopes compared it to athletes using steroids, which again, is a viewpoint shared by much of the country.

Left-wing media outlets though, pretend that it’s somehow “controversial,” because they disagree.

A good example of how left wing media distorts reality — I’m labeled “controversial” for saying men who identify as women shouldn’t play women’s sports, yet huge majorities of Americans agree with me according to @washingtonpost poll. pic.twitter.com/VvMsWN99cx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 6, 2023

Yet when given an opportunity to protect women’s sports, every single Democrat in the House of Representatives voted no.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines

Transgender Activism Extremely Unpopular

Of course the Post in their official capacity as promoters of progressive ideology, described these views as due in part to “Republicans (having) seized the issue.”

Always, ALWAYS, when progressive positions are unpopular, it’s because Republicans “seized” the issue. Not because trans activists are denying biological reality.

The Post was horrified to hear that one person interviewed didn’t agree with efforts to transition children.

“We can’t vote until we’re a certain age, we can’t smoke, drink or whatever, but we can change our bodies’ anatomy and how it works?” Alyssa Wells, from Daytona Beach, Florida said. “It just doesn’t seem like that’s okay to me.”

This common sense position was criticized by the article’s writers, who inaccurately tried to defend puberty blockers while claiming surgeries were not generally recommended.

The poll also found that vast majorities of adults disagree with so-called “gender-affirming” care for minors.

“The Post-KFF poll found significant opposition to gender-affirming medical care for children and teens. Nearly 7 in 10 adults said they oppose allowing children ages 10 to 14 access to medication that stops the body from going through puberty, and nearly 6 in 10 oppose giving 15- to 17-year-olds access to hormone treatments.”

Transgender activism isn’t working, because most people don’t agree with children being subjected to unproven experiments. Yet the Post frames the issue as Republicans “seizing.”

The simple fact is, most Americans support the GOP’s efforts to prevent the genital mutilation of children.

Unfortunately for the Washington Post.