Texas A&M Shoots Cannon At Kneeling UMass Players, Has No Time For Pregame Prayers

A couple of praying Minutemen took on some heavy fire before the Texas A&M game.
Minutes before kickoff, two UMass players were kneeling in the corner of the end zone when the A&M cannons fired off a couple of warning shots right into their faces.
Talk about a low blow!
Holy smokes. Head on a swivel!
The two players – at least looking at the UMass roster – appear to be No. 23 Jalen Stewart and No. 49 Jalen Mackie.
They both very clearly didn’t see the attack coming, and look pretty pissed before shaking it off and heading back to the sidelines.
Texas A&M cannon sparks Twitter debate
The A&M crowd appeared more ready for the impending attack than the players were, and were locked and loaded to catch it all on film.
Shockingly, Twitter was DIVIDED on the content. Some thought it was funny, while others called out A&M for being “classless.”
I don’t know, what do we think? Fair game or bad form?
On one hand, it’s never great to shoot a cannon at anyone. I think we can all get on board with that? The fact that they were praying makes it look even worse.
Probably not the best idea to piss off the man upstairs before a game if you’re A&M, especially with the season you’ve had.
But we also don’t know the full story here. Was it a misfire? Just really, reallllllly bad timing? The perfect storm?
Who knows. The Minutemen are under siege in College Station, though. But hey, don’t look now … we have a SPICY 3-3 showdown in the second quarter.
4 CommentsLeave a Reply
There’s a term, situational awareness, that wasn’t followed by the folks who handel the cannon today. Not much class shown by A&M today.
aTm is indeed a cult. As a firearms enthusiast, there’s one golden rule: Don’t point your piece at another human being. There’s CERTAINLY a rule against pulling the trigger while humans are in the path of the muzzle, whether the chamber is empty or has a blank in it. This is even true for BB guns. A cannon is just a bigger, louder firearm. And I’m supposed to think it’s ‘funny’ that this cult is getting its rocks off in the middle of a 3-7 travesty season by firing a blank at the opposing team players? Let alone probably the worst program in the country? I guess that’s what Kyle Field requires to intimidate such a low-quality opponent – gunpowder.
I totally agree that cannon shot was not necessary. Stupid move by A & M. But I have to say these players praying are doing it for the attention. The look-at-me generation. Pray in the lockeroom or on your sideline by your bench. Don’t make a show of it.
Totally classless by A&M