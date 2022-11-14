Texas A&M was notably without one of its top play-makers during Saturday’s loss to Auburn. Muhsin Muhammad III, better known as ‘Moose,’ was not on the field.

Following the game, when asked why his top pass-catcher did not play, Jimbo Fisher declined to answer. On the other hand, Muhammad was more than happy to share the reason.

He said that he was benched because he was wearing sleeves.

Jeff Tarpley of 247 Sports confirmed that the reason for Muhammad’s benching was because of the sleeves.

“Gigem 247 was told immediately after the game that Fisher had a rule about skill position players wearing sleeves and that this kept Muhammad out of the game. This information was provided prior to the posting of [Muhammad’s] tweet.”

While neither Fisher nor the program has commented on the decision, if true — which it sounds like it was — then it couldn’t be more absurd. It also doesn’t make all too much sense based on recent history.

Muhammad wore sleeves during multiple games in 2022, and in years prior. Let’s check the tape.

Moose Muhammad during the Orange Bowl on Jan. 3, 2021:

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) practices on the field before the Capital One Orange Bowl college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the North Carolina Tar Heels on January 2, 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moose Muhammad vs. Arkansas on Sept. 24, 2022:

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) checks with the line judge during the Southwest Classic game between Arkansas and Texas A&M on September 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moose vs. Mississippi State on Oct. 1, 2022:

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) runs during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies on October 1, 2022 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moose vs. Alabama on Oct. 8, 2022:

Moose Muhammad III #7 of the Texas A&M Aggies pulls in this reception against Brian Branch #14 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Moose vs. Florida on Nov. 5, 2022:

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) finds open field after a short first half pass reception during the football game between the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 5, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s important to note that Muhammad didn’t wear sleeves in every game. He was without them in A&M’s games against Ole Miss and South Carolina last month, among others.

That doesn’t really change anything.

Muhammad was wearing sleeves during the Aggies’ game against the Gators on the first Saturday in November. He was benched for wearing sleeves during the Aggies’ game against the Tigers on the second Saturday in November.

Uh……. what?!

Was the rule put into effect during the midweek? Was it something that wasn’t enforced all year?

There is a belief that the no-sleeve rule applies to skill players during cold weather or wet weather games. It was definitely chilly in Auburn on Saturday and there was a dampness in the air.

However, it was not pouring — it didn’t even rain — and the temperatures did not dip below freezing.

And to further confuse things, Texas A&M posted a photo of Muhammad in pregame. He was wearing sleeves, but they were either only on his wrists, or had not yet been pulled up to his elbows.

Either way, wouldn’t a reminder about the rule have done the trick?

It seems like an exchange similar to this would have sufficed:

Coach: “Hey Moose, remember that we don’t allow skill players to wear sleeves.”

Muhammad: “Oh yeah! Thanks for the heads up. I wouldn’t want to be benched for wearing sleeves!”

Instead, Texas A&M decided not to play one of its best wide receivers, if not its best wide receiver, because he got confused about an egregious, ridiculous rule that did not allow him to wear sleeves, even though he wore sleeves earlier in the year and throughout his career. Allegedly, at least.

Oh, and the Aggies lost while passing for just 121 yards. Great job, Jimbo!