Hell Week: Texas A&M Blown Away By Mississippi State, Loses QB Max Johnson As Alabama Looms

Now, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have to go to Alabama.

His No. 17 Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) just got blown away at Mississippi State, 42-24, Saturday night in Starkville, Miss. And Fisher lost starting quarterback Max Johnson in the fourth quarter to what appeared to be a thumb injury on his left, throwing hand.

Haynes King, who was benched in favor of Johnson three weeks ago, finished the game for troubled Texas A&M. Fisher, who feuded with Alabama coach Nick Saban last spring after upsetting the Tide, 41-38, in College Station, Texas, last season, now must face the wrath of Saban and Alabama.

The No. 2 Tide (5-0, 2-0) won, 42-23, at No. 20 Arkansas despite losing its starting quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to a sprained shoulder.

Texas A&M fell behind 14-0 in the first half to unranked Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and were never in the game.

Max Johnson may not make it out of Starkville. Texas A&M is so bad pic.twitter.com/euEt13ZGbX — We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) October 1, 2022

State quarterback Will Rogers shredded Texas A&M’s defense, completing 31 of 45 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes blocked a field goal that cornerback Decumerion Richardson returned 50 yards for a touchdown and 21-3 lead in the third quarter.

Forbes added a 33-yard interception return off King for a touchdown and 42-17 lead in the fourth quarter and picked off another King pass.

Johnson finished 19-of-26 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown, while King completed 8 of 13 for 49 yards and the two picks.

It could be Hell Week for Fisher. Alabama and Texas A&M kick off at 8 p.m. eastern Saturday on CBS.

Of course, it will be Hell Week for Fisher in College Station as well. He did just get his truck towed there. Whew!

Apparently, it needed some work, as does his team.