Alabama Handles Arkansas, But Questions Remain Regarding Bryce Young Injury

The audible gasp you heard in the second quarter of the Alabama game did not have anything to do with Arkansas. It was fear from Alabama fans as quarterback Bryce Young headed to the locker room. The exhale that you heard was Alabama putting away Arkansas in the fourth quarter, winning 49-26.

It was following a run towards the sidelines that fear of losing quarterback Bryce Young seemed to ramp up in the visitors section, as Young headed for the medical tent. The college football world wondered if this would be the end of the season for the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

Those fears were seemingly put to rest when Young made his way to the sidelines to start the third quarter with a smile on his face.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said following the game that Bryce Young suffered a sprained shoulder and will undergo further evaluation.

Backup Jalen Milroe Gets The Job Done After Bryce Young Injury

The loss of Young seemed to affect the Alabama offense in the third quarter; it was held to minus 1-yard of offense behind backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Trailing 28-7 at halftime, the Razorbacks exploded for 16 straight points, giving the fans hope of a comeback win.

Alabama struggled to control Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in the third. There were times where it seemed the Razorbacks were about to make Saban explode, but his backup quarterback put those worries to bed. Faced with a 3rd and long, Jalen Milroe sprinted 75 yards down the field, giving the Tide a much needed break, before finally ending the scoring drought.

Alabama defense, against Arkansas. Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Thankfully for Alabama, the lead they built in the first half was enough to keep Arkansas at arms-length, even when it was 28-23. It only took one impressive run from Milroe to bring Razorback fans back to reality.

The fight from coach Sam Pittman’s team was honorable, but even when things weren’t going its way, Alabama never flinched. Instead of letting the Razorbacks continue causing concern along the Crimson Tide sidelines, running back Jahmyr Gibbs put the home team away with a 72-yard touchdown run.

The game was over and the real questions needed to be answered. If you thought Nick Saban was going to give the world a clear answer on Bryce Young’s injury, I have some oceanfront property in Tennessee I’d like to sell you.

Bryce Young headed straight for medical tent after this throw pic.twitter.com/dwrQhzW2PQ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 1, 2022

Alabama Won’t Look Past Texas A&M, But Tennessee Looms

Most importantly, where they go from here is important for Alabama, with upcoming games against Texas A&M and Tennessee. The matchup with the Aggies shouldn’t worry Alabama fans, as Mississippi State humbled them in Starkville. But the game against Tennessee in Knoxville should be cause for concern, if Bryce Young is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

If Nick Saban can rely on Jahmyr Gibbs, who rushed for 206 yards today, then this could relieve some of the worry if Bryce Young still has lingering shoulder issues. Folks will point out the scoreless third quarter, but this was an Alabama team that was certainly worried about its starting quarterback. If there’s anything you should take away from the past, it’s that Nick Saban will always have his backup ready to go.

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs Courtesy Of Alabama Athletics

So as the sun started to fade in Fayetteville, so did any hopes of Arkansas competing for an SEC West title. As for Alabama, there just hoping to have Bryce Young healthy enough to throw it around the field in next week.

Time will tell on Bryce, but the Tide faced adversity on Saturday and still found a way to make it look horrible on the scoreboard.