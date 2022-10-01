Bryce Young Injures Shoulder Against Arkansas; Jalen Milroe Enters As Alabama Backup QB

Everything was going extremely well for Alabama and quarterback Bryce Young in the first half, until the Heisman winner went down. In a scary scene for all Tide fans, the QB headed straight for the medical tent, having the country waiting on a prognosis.

In the second quarter, as Bryce Young was scrambling out of bounds, he threw the ball away and fell on his shoulder. Later, Young attempted a pass and immediately grabbed his throwing shoulder and grimaced.

Bryce Young headed straight for medical tent after this throw pic.twitter.com/dwrQhzW2PQ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 1, 2022

After Young went into the medical tent, backup Jalen Milroe entered the game for Alabama. Milroe is in his second season with the Tide, having passed for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns in his short time in Tuscaloosa. The redshirt-freshman from Katy, Texas, has played in three games this season for Alabama.

After entering the game, Milroe has a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown, along with an interception.

This will be a massive test for Nick Saban and his coaching staff going forward if Bryce Young doesn’t return. According to CBS, Young was heard yelling in the medical tent after slamming his helmet on the ground.

During the second quarter, Young exited the medical tent and headed straight towards the locker room, holding his throwing arm.

All eyes are on Fayetteville, as the status of Bryce Young is now the talk of college football.