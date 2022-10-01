Jimbo Fisher Allegedly Hits A New Low At Texas A&M

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher just can’t seem to stop taking hits in College Station.

The Aggies are currently 3-1, but fans are far from happy with Fisher after Texas A&M dropped a home game against Appalachian State.

Jimbo Fisher’s truck allegedly towed. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While he’s definitely not getting fired, people just don’t seem overly happy with the situation. Now, the head coach of the program apparently hit a new low.

A viral video circulating the web allegedly shows Jimbo Fisher’s truck being towed. Yes, the most powerful man in Texas is allegedly not immune from the parking authority.

they really towed Jimbo’s truck 💀 A1 towing is ruthless pic.twitter.com/Z2nC9cHbIq — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) September 30, 2022

If the video is accurate, Jimbo Fisher is far from the only major college football figure to deal with being towed.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers also had his vehicle towed after the home opener in Austin. You’d think being a college football star would protect you from parking tickets and getting towed.

That just doesn’t seem to be the case in Texas.

Texas A&M is 3-1 to start the season. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Imagine losing a home game to Appalachian State, and then allegedly getting your truck towed a couple weeks later.

If that’s not a devastating and embarrassing blow for Fisher, I don’t know what is. Losing to the Mountaineers was bad.

Not having enough clout to stop your truck from being towed is much worse. I thought football was kind in Texas? Not sure you can make that argument anymore.

Is Jimbo Fisher on the hot seat? (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To make matters worse. The Aggies are on the road today against a good Mississippi State team. Don’t be shocked if Jimbo Fisher ends the weekend with another loss.