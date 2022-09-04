Quinn Ewers Hit With Bad News After Dominating Season Opener

Texas QB Quinn Ewers got hit with some bad news after dominating UL-Monroe to open the season.

The redshirt freshman passer threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns during the 52-10 blowout win over the Warhawks, but it wasn’t all sunshine and roses for Ewer.

Quinn Ewers’ vehicle towed after dominating in season open. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following the game, he tweeted that his car had been towed at some point during the matchup. Yes, he showed up and showed out on the field to only find out later his vehicle was gone.

How’d I get towed during the game🤣 — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) September 4, 2022

How is it even possible to have your car towed when you’re the starting QB of the most popular college team in the state?

Do the Longhorns not have a specific parking area for staff and players? If not, seems like a bit of an oversight and error on the part of the administration.

If Ewers is going to dice it up on the field, the least the program can do is give him a safe place to park.

Quinn Ewers announces his car was towed after beating UL-Monroe in the season opener. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

I would have loved to see Ewers’ reaction when he walked out of the stadium and all of a sudden realized his vehicle was nowhere to be seen.

The man just beat UL-Monroe by six touchdowns to open the season, but then had to find a ride home thanks to parking enforcement.

The highest of highs. The lowest of lows.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers throws two touchdowns in season opener against UL-Monroe. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Fortunately, after the performance Ewers and his teammates put on, I have no doubt there were plenty of people more than willing to give him a lift. Life is good when you win in Texas.