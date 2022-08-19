Texas Longhorns Officially Name Starting QB

The Texas Longhorns have named Quinn Ewers the team’s starting quarterback.

After battling Hudson Card for the starting job, Steve Sarkisian officially named Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback Friday afternoon.

#Texas #Longhorns sports information director John Bianco just said Steve Sarkisian has decided Quinn Ewers will be the team’s starting quarterback. — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) August 19, 2022

Well, that’s the ball game folks. After months and months of speculation about whether or not Card would win the job over Ewers, it’s official. Ewers, the former five-star recruit, is the man in Austin.

Texas names Quinn Ewers starting quarterback. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

From all reports, Card threw everything he could at the job, but Ewers simply did more to get the starting nod from Sarkisian.

Now, the former Ohio State recruit will be tasked with leading Texas back to glory. Expectations surrounding him and the program are through the roof.

Anything less than success with Ewers under center won’t be acceptable.

Texas names Quinn Ewers starting QB. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ewers was the top overall recruit in his class and the top QB. Some view him as a generational prospect under center.

When he arrived in Columbus in August 2021, fans expected his arm and athleticism to carry the Buckeyes to more national championships. Ewers appeared in one game for Ohio State in November, then announced his decision to transfer in December.

Now, he’s in Austin and after a hard fought battle against Card, he’s QB1. What a ride for the young man!

How will Quinn Ewers do as the starting QB of the Longhorns? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The fans got their man and it’s definitely going to be a fun season in Austin!