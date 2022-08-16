Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Updates Fans On QB Battle

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t in a rush to name Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card the starting QB of the Longhorns.

Ewers, who transferred from Ohio State, and Card are battling it out for the QB1 role, and when addressing the media Monday, Sarkisian made it clear he hasn’t made a decision yet.

“No, not yet,” Sarkisian responded when asked if he was pulling the trigger on naming Ewers or Card the team’s starting quarterback, according to On3.

He further added, “I would say it’s tight. Both guys are working very hard. They both got great attitudes. I’ve actually talked to both of them separately just about their mindset, the room, how they’re working with one another but yet competing with one another. I think they’re both operating and doing it at a high level. I think both of them recognize ‘there’s room for me to improve.’ And if I’m the other guy, I’m thinking ‘there’s room for me to improve.'”

Most people seem to think Quinn Ewers is a lock to open the season as QB1 when the Longhorns play Louisiana-Monroe to get things rolling.

Ewers is the former number one prospect in the class of 2021, and after a brief stint in Columbus, he returned to his home state to play for the Longhorns.

However, it sounds like Card is giving Sarkisian a lot to think about when it comes to who will start. He’s also not a bum in his own right.

Last season, the sophomore threw for five touchdowns, 590 yards and only one interception.

With opening day just 18 days away, Sarkisian certainly needs to make a decision sooner than later.