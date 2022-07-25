Quinn Ewers looks ready to roll in Austin.

The Texas quarterback has the weight of the world on his shoulders after transferring from Ohio State back to the location he dominated in high school.

To put it simply, people are expecting a ton out of him.

Well, if his mullet is a sign of things to come, he’s going to be absolutely slicing and dicing up Big 12 defenses in 2022.

Get a look at this young man’s hair in the tweet below.

Can we finally say Texas is back? I mean, people have been saying it for years without the results backing it up. It’s a meme at this point to say Texas is back.

However, I feel like we have to start taking this situation a lot more seriously now that Ewers might have the hair of the year in the Big 12.

As I said when talking about Ohio State’s kicker’s awesome hair, you simply have a different kind of attitude when you have a mullet.

It changes a man. You can go from being incredibly vanilla to being an absolute renegade once it gets long enough. It’s just science.

Ewers has always had great hair, but clearly, things are being taken to a different level! If you’re a fan of the Longhorns, that’s good news for you!

I can’t wait to see how he does this season after riding the bench in Columbus. I think he’s going to be electric!