Texas A&M football is not in a good place right now, at least so it seems. The Aggies, who began the year as a preseason Top-10 team, have more losses than wins at 3-4, and are caught up in drama.

Earlier this week, it was announced that three freshman from the best recruiting class in college football history had been suspended indefinitely. A lot of rumors as to why they were suspended have been floated across the internet and, although nothing is confirmed, there is a growing belief that a mass exodus into the transfer portal may ensue after the season.

As a result of the perceived turmoil, there are a lot of eyes on College Station.

Jimbo Fisher, whose buyout is so big that Aggies fans have suggested hiring a hitman might be cheaper than firing him, is 37-18 with A&M entering Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. That 67.27 winning percentage is just barely better than the 66.23 winning percentage that got Kevin Sumlin fired.

Needless to say, it seems like it’s getting close to panic time if it’s not there already.

According to wide receiver Chase Lane, the perception of what is going on at Texas A&M is not reality. He spoke about the current state of the football team on his podcast and set the record straight.

Lane said that the locker room is not in shambles and that Fisher has not lost the team. The redshirt junior also added that while college football fans and the media speculate on the current state of the program, those inside the team facility have done a great job of tuning out the noise.

Chase talks the state of the locker room.



Spoiler: not in shambles pic.twitter.com/qzcIC8rRVn — The Pod of Aggieland (@podofaggieland) October 27, 2022

Lane, who was part of the 2019 recruiting class, appeared in all seven games this fall with four starts. While the former three-star recruit understands that playing for an SEC or national championship are no longer in the picture, he says that the Aggies remain focused on football.

That is all well and good, and Chase knows what is going on inside the locker room better than those who are not in the locker room every single day. However, if positive on-field results don’t start coming soon, it seems like Texas A&M is not far from slipping into disaster— if disaster isn’t already the case.