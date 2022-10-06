Roger from Texas has a wildly inappropriate idea about how to get Texas A&M football out of its contract with head coach Jimbo Fisher. It involves… killing him?!

Jimbo Fisher’s buyout at Texas A&M is massive. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fisher, who left Florida State for the SEC in 2018, has not had the success that he may have hoped. The same goes for those who hired him and the boosters who paid his contract.

Through his first 57 games, the Aggies have gone 37-17. While that may seem like a solid winning record, it simply will not cut it for a Texas A&M program that expects to compete for a national title each and every year.

Is Jimbo Fisher on the hot seat?

Fisher has not finished a full year (he went 9-1 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season) without at least four losses. He went 9-4 in 2018, 8-5 in 2019 and 8-4 in 2021.

The Aggies are currently 3-2 through the first five games of 2022. Texas A&M has a $1.5 million loss to Appalachian State, a blowout loss to Mississippi State, a narrow win over a Miami team that lost to MTSU, and barely escaped with a win over Arkansas.

DOINK 😱



Arkansas loses to Texas A&M after this field goal attempt hits the TOP of the upright! #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/cfB2OnyqEh — For Future Considerations (@PodcastFFC) September 25, 2022

Fisher and his staff landed the highest-ranked recruiting class in college football history during this last cycle. His team began the year ranked in the preseason Top-10. And now, the Aggies are unranked with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on the horizon.

As a result, it is full-on panic mode for many in College Station. Texas A&M is on pace to finish with at least three losses, assuming that Alabama gets the job done, and could easily lose to Florida, Ole Miss, and/or LSU. Maybe even Auburn.

Get your 8-4 jokes ready.

In fact, there have been calls to fire Fisher, especially if he can’t turn things around this year.

However, for Texas A&M to fire its head coach, it would cost $86 million (!!) in buyout money. To get that number under $50 million (still !!) it would take three (!!) more seasons.

Where Fisher might be fired otherwise, he could end up keeping his job because it costs too much to let him go. There is also another idea, though a truly terrible one.

Roger from Texas called into the Paul Finebaum show on Thursday with a suggestion. He alluded to the fact that killing Jimbo Fisher would be cheaper than buying out his contract.

Finebaum was stunned. Take a listen:

Roger from Texas really said that. He suggested that sending a hit man to kill Fisher is a better way to get out of his contract than buying him out. That, of course, is a terrible idea— but now if the A&M head coach ever goes missing, we know who to look to first.