Texas A&M Suspends 3 From ‘Best Class Ever,’ Including 2 For A Second Time

Texas A&M’s so-called “best class ever” continues to be more of a curse than a credit.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has suspended three true freshmen from the consensus No. 1-ranked class in the nation of 2022 – cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman P.J. Williams.

An earlier OutKick report as to why they were suspended was premature.

Fisher’s class of 2022 was called the “best class ever” by 247Sports’ composite rankings last February.

Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com first reported Monday night that Fisher had suspended at least three true freshmen and maybe a fourth.

When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022

Fisher, whose team dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC with a 30-24 loss at South Carolina on Saturday, previously suspended Harris and Marshall before the Sept. 17 Miami game and two other members of the class of 2022 – wide receiver Evan Stewart and cornerback Smoke Bouie for “violations of team rules.”

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris tries to tackle Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe during the Aggies’ loss to Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A&M’s Offense Averages Just More Than 20 Points Per Game

That was the week after the preseason No. 6 Aggies’ season really started to go downhill with a 17-14 loss to 18-point underdog Appalachian State on Sept. 10.

Those four players returned from suspension for the week following the Miami game, and the Aggies beat No. 10 Arkansas. But Texas A&M has since lost three straight for the first time since 2014. And Fisher is below .500 overall for the first time since becoming the highest paid coach in college football before the 2018 season at $7.5 million over 10 years. That was soon raised to $9 million a year.

As bad as this season has been, though, do not look for Fisher to be fired this year. His buyout is estimated to be in the $80 million range. And not even Texas A&M, which basically grows money with its contacts with big oil, is ready to shell that out any time soon.

Texas A&M Hired Fisher In 2018

“We’ve got to do what’s right no matter what the circumstances are,” Fisher said after the Aggies beat No. 13 Miami. “We’ve got to get everybody on the same page in doing everything. Sometimes mistakes are made, and we’ll grow. These were violations of team rules, and we’ll have to move on the way we need to handle it.”

Apparently, not all Aggies are growing.

This same recruiting class led to Fisher being accused of buying most of its signees through Name, Image and Likeness deals, which in turn led to a feud with Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Texas A&M hosts No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.

“Our guys believe, and they’re into it,” Fisher said of his team’s losing streak at his weekly press conference on Monday. “We’ve talked to them and communicated to them every day about it.”