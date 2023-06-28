Terrifying Video From Inside Delta Plane Making Emergency Landing Shows People Being Way Too Calm

Videos by OutKick

Video from inside a Delta plane making an emergency landing at Charlotte Douglass Airport went viral Wednesday.

No, it didn’t crash. That’s not why it went viral. This is a happy story.

It went viral because it’s not every day you get to go inside a plane attempting to land with its nosegear broken and live to tell the story. Obviously, that footage is gonna make the rounds pretty quick.

Anyway, the Boeing 717 carrying 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants hit the ground pretty hard, but skidded to a stop as passengers were videoed in the ‘brace position.’

I like to refer to that as the ‘uh-oh’ position, but luckily I haven’t had to use it yet. There were no reported injuries, and the passenger taking the video can even be heard saying “that was not bad at all.”

Take a looksie:

JUST IN – Video from inside Delta flight 1092 plane that landed with broken nose gear “up” at Charlotte Douglas International Airport pic.twitter.com/iZ6fYr60TD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 28, 2023

A lot to break down here.

For starters, how about the balls on this guy calling ‘game over’ before the plane actually stops? Feels like you’re tempting fate there. Maybe wait a couple more seconds before declaring victory, huh?

The real story here, at least for me, is how calm everyone is. I’ll be the first to admit that I hate flying. Despite it. I’m terrified of it. I fly as little as humanely possible, and when I do have a flight scheduled I dread it for months.

Seriously. It’s just always in the back of my mind until I get it over with.

Anyway, if I was on this flight and told to get into the brace position because we’re about to land this giant piece of metal with no landing gear, I’d be an absolute mess.

I’d stuff every last bit of Copenhagen wintergreen down my gullet and viciously raid the liquor box they wheel up and down the aisle until someone was forced to restrain me.

There is ZERO chance I’d just whip out my phone and document the whole thing. None. But here this guy goes, calm as can be, just taking it all in. You do realize that if things go south once that nose hits the ground you could be dead just like that, right?

I was once on a plane trying to land in the snow in Virginia and we got so close to the runway I could literally see the stripes, and then we just shot back up out of nowhere. Apparently the visibility was bad enough where they couldn’t actually land despite me seeing the runway underneath my nose, and we instead had to turn all the way back to Charlotte.

True story.

It was terrifying. Still think about it to this day.

Bottom line: I hate flying and it’s the worst. I’m a big fan of the ground. Love sea level.

Kudos to these Delta pilots, though. That’s called getting the job done.