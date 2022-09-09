Former NFL WR TJ Houshmandzadeh Is Convinced 48-Year-Old Terrell Owens Could Still Play

Terrell Owens may be 48 years old, but he’s still built like a Greek statue and has plenty of speed. This has former NFL wide receiver TJ Houshmandzadeh convinced TO would still be successful in the league today.

Houshmandzadeh even has a specific game plan that would get Owens touches in the NFL right now.

“I would say if a team gave him 15-20 snaps [per game], give him all the third downs and the redzone, he could do it,” Houshmandzadeh told TMZ Sports. “If you’re able to run, you’re able to keep and create separation.”

“I don’t know why anyone hasn’t (contacted Owens). I don’t think they will. But if they were, I believe he’d be successful.”

Owens recently showed the world he can still run after posting a sub-4.5-second 40 alongside two Fan Controlled Football receivers.

Terrell Owens was clocked at 4.38 on this 40-yard dash… He’s 48 years old 🤯pic.twitter.com/Tr9vmeFRri — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 24, 2022

Owens hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2010 season, but he’s certainly tried getting attention from teams around the league ever since his time in the league came to a close. He’s still scratching his football itch having hit the field in the Fan Controlled Football league.

The UT-Chattanooga product has played 219 NFL games in his career hauling in 1,078 passes for just under 16,000 yards and 153 touchdowns.