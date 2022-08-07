Terrell Owens Says Encounter With ‘Karen’ Neighbor Could Have Been Deadly

Just recently, Terrell Owens got into a substantial verbal altercation with a neighbor near his Florida home.

The exchange, which was captured on video, showed the retired NFL star arguing with a woman who claimed he almost hit her with his car:

The woman, who Owens referred to as a ”Karen,” could be heard saying, ”You didn’t have to get out of your f**king car … You’re a black man approaching a white woman.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 21: Terrell Owens #81 of the Knights of Degen looks on during the second half against the Kingpins during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Six on May 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

Now Owens is speaking out further about the incident, which ended without violence.

A new report from TMZ explains that the former wide receiver believes that the exchange could have resulted in much more serious consequences:

“I could’ve died. Honestly, I could have died and the storyline would be totally different.”

He explained that he was “very aware” of that potential and kept his cool to avoid escalating the situation.

His justification for the assertion that it could have turned deadly stems from his belief that the police might have arrived and jumped to the wrong conclusion:

“If the wrong type of cops came out, if they got the wrong type of information. Her, you saw the video, she started crying, you never know how that situation could’ve turned.”

Owens also said he wants the state’s attorney general to get involved and investigate:

“I’m hoping that maybe [Ashley Moody] can get on this and see what can be done because like I said this could’ve turned really, really bad and like I said, this could’ve been a situation where you guys may not have been talking to me live here today, but been talking about me in another way.”

It’s certainly possible that this could have resulted in more serious consequences, but it feels like a bit of an exaggeration to suggest that it could have resulted in his death.

There are obviously incidents where the police are overly zealous when intervening in certain situations, but cops generally don’t go straight to shooting without assessing an immediate threat.

Owens is also an incredibly recognizable figure, and it’s unlikely that the cops would go straight to deadly force.

Exaggerations aside, it’s good that Owens fears proved to be unfounded.