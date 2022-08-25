Old Man Terrell Owens Beats Young Wideouts In Race; Runs 40 Under 4.4s

There’s no slowing down Terrell Owens.
The former Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys wideout proved he’s still got the speed to hang in the pros, at the age of 48.
Owens was seen in a video posted by Fan Controlled Football racing two FCF receivers, James Harden and Andrew Jamiel, in a 40-yard dash. It’s worth noting that guys are at least two decades younger than Owens and still got left in the dust.
The Hall-of-Fame was the victor and also ran an (unofficial) 4.38 40-time, which is wickedly fast by any standard.
“You can’t even catch me,” said the pesky wideout after out-racing the young bucks.
“For him, this was as close it got folks,” Owens added on Twitter.
Only 18 participants in the 2022 NFL combine ran a sub-3.38 40-yard time.
The renewed respect for Owens’ speed may be the last push he needs to get back in the NFL. He’s been vying for that return for a long time.
Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
