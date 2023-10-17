Terrell Owens Hit By Car After Argument During Pick-Up Basketball Game

Videos by OutKick

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was hit by a car in a bizarre incident following what sounds like a heated basketball game.

TMZ Sports reports that on Monday night, Owens took part in a pickup basketball game in Calabasas. However, during the game, the heat of competition must have gotten the best of some folks and Owens wound up in an argument on the court.

Tempers flare during pick-up games all the time. They usually don’t result in one party getting into their car and driving directly into the other person’s knee.

According to police, this one did though.

Reports indicate that the man Owens was arguing with got into his car and drove straight into the former NFLer.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like this was done at high speeds because it has been reported by Fox that Owens didn’t need medical attention following the incident, according to Sgt. Maria Navarro.

Police are still investigating what exactly happened, however, no arrests have been made and the suspect was not apprehended.

Owens is no stranger to altercations. He’s been part of two other incidents over the last year or so.

He wound up in an altercation with a neighbor in August 2022 after nearly inadvertently hitting her while driving. Owens stopped to check on the woman, who then started berating him. The neighbor was eventually charged with a misdemeanor for filing a false police report against Owens.

A few months after that, Terrell Owens was involved in an altercation outside of a Los Angeles CVS. It started when a man started heckling him, and the former star wideout later said that he acted in self-defense.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle

or

Send an email: matthew.reigle@outkick.com