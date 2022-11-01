Terrell Owens’ ‘Karen’ Neighbor Slapped With Misdemeanor Charge After Filing False Police Report

The “Karen” that got in a verbal spat with NFL great Terrell Owens has been charged with a misdemeanor after Broward County authorities found that she filed a false police report against the former wideout.

T.O. first got involved with the angry woman (who happens to be his neighbor) in August. Owens was cruising around his neighborhood at night when he almost hit the woman, Caitlin Davis, with his vehicle, according to her testimony.

The woman alleged that Owens was speeding — which he denied — when she called the police to the scene.

After T.O.’s “close call,” he stepped out of the vehicle to check on the woman before getting berated by Davis. She warned him that he was “a black man approaching a white woman” after he exited the vehicle.

Terrell Owens had an encounter with his first Karen 👀 pic.twitter.com/nqZu8KKwku — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 4, 2022

“You didn’t have to get out of your f**king car … You’re a black man approaching a white woman,” Davis said.

Owens got a bit of the interaction on video where he addressed her as a “Karen” for her exaggerated claims.

“This is real. This is real. I’ve seen it, but I’ve never been a part of it. This is real life. Now, she’s crying. Her husband told her to go inside the house, but no, she wanted to do the whole Karen thing,” Owens said in the footage.

Davis’ offense was a second-degree misdemeanor, with a court date slated for December. As reported by TMZ Sports, the Florida woman could potentially face jail time for her fake report.

“If the roles were reversed, they would be going to the fullest extent of the law to charge me,” Owens said during an appearance in a NewsNation interview. “It doesn’t matter what type of neighborhood you’re in. This is the reality of the life of a Black American.”