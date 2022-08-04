Terrell Owens got into a heated exchange Wednesday night with a neighbor.

The former Eagles star posted an Instagram video late Wednesday night that he started rolling shortly after an argument broke out with a woman over his driving in his Florida neighborhood.

The unidentified woman claimed the retired NFL legend nearly hit her and then got out of his car to harass her.

Terrell Owens films altercation with “Karen.” (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg0lNuDKFjJ/)

“You didn’t have to get out of your f**king car … You’re a black man approaching a white woman,” the unidentified woman could be heard shouting as police attempted to cool the situation down.

However, when speaking to the woman he identified as a “Karen” and the police, Owens maintained he didn’t do anything wrong and only responded to her hostilities.

Former NFL player Terrell Owens films altercation with “Karen.” (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg0lNuDKFjJ/)

“This is real. This is real. I’ve seen it, but I’ve never been a part of it. This is real life. Now, she’s crying. Her husband told her to go inside the house, but no, she wanted to do the whole Karen thing,” Owens told his viewers. A woman off screen appeared to back up his version of events.

You can watch him break it down in the video below.

Clearly, both sides thought they were 100% in the right, and Owens was as calm as could be. The unidentified woman was crying throughout the video.

“Before [the police] got here, it was, “F**k you this, F**k you that.” … It was all of that. The police showed up, the tears start flowing,” Owens claimed in the video.

Police made zero arrests, and ultimately, everyone went their separate ways.

Terrell Owens films argument with his neighbor. (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg0lNuDKFjJ/)

Overall, it certainly seems like a situation that unnecessarily escalated in a major way, but Owens kept his cool the whole time.