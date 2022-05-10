Terrell Owens On The Move After First Trade In Fan Controlled Football History

Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Johnny Manziel — Terrell Owens tandem with the Zappers of Fan Controlled Football (FCF) is no more.

The league announced Tuesday that the 48-year-old Owens has been dealt as part of a three-team deal, the first in the history of FCF. Owens is now a member of the Knights, as long as that’s what the fans want to see.

That’s right, in FCF, fans have the power to veto any trade. Per FCF, each team will have a vote to accept the trade and if a 70% supermajority of the fans reject it, then the trade will not go through.



48-YEAR-OLD TERRELL OWENS SCORES TD IN FAN CONTROLLED FOOTBALL DEBUT

The NFL Hall of Fame receiver has made an instant impact in FCF, hauling in his first official touchdown since December 5, 2010 in his debut three weeks ago.

THE YEAR? 2022. THE TOUCHDOWN SCORER? TERRELL OWENS.



LFG. pic.twitter.com/ZKAY2RMCzJ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 17, 2022

JOHNNY MANZIEL THROWS TD PASS TO TERRELL OWENS IN FAN CONTROLLED FOOTBALL

Owens followed that up the following week in Manziel’s debut, on the receiving end of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner’s first touchdown pass.

JOHNNY MANZIEL THROWS ACROSS HIS BODY ON THE MOVE TO TERRELL OWENS.



What a sentence. @FCFZappers @fuboSports pic.twitter.com/f3PrmQxpLd — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 23, 2022

