48-Year-Old Terrell Owens Scores TD In Fan Controlled Football Debut

With 153 career NFL touchdowns to his name, you could say that Terrell Owens knows his way around the end zone.

And that hasn’t changed, even at the age of 48. Making his debut Saturday for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football League (FCF), vintage T.O. showed up, lookin’ like 2004 all over again.

THE YEAR? 2022. THE TOUCHDOWN SCORER? TERRELL OWENS.



LFG. pic.twitter.com/ZKAY2RMCzJ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 17, 2022

Yes, indeed. The year is 2022 and Terrell Owens is still scoring touchdowns, and still getting hyped about it afterwards — his first official touchdown in a game since December 5, 2010.

As you could imagine, Owens himself was pretty pumped up after making quite the first impression with FCF. Having only been with the team for a few days, Owens admitted he was rusty, but will be better moving forward. Which means, expect for T.O. touchdowns.

Postgame exclusive with HOF WR @terrellowens



"We got 7 more games. Always got room for improvement." pic.twitter.com/7GbvNqK9EJ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 17, 2022

Oh, and did I mention that Johnny Manziel is expected to be the Zappers’ quarterback moving forward? Looks like FCF just became must watch.

