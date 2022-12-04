A.J. Brown Hugs It Out With Mike Vrabel After Titans Coach Was Visibly Frustrated To See Him Traded On Draft Night

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel probably wishes that A.J. Brown was still on his team. Scratch that — Vrabel definitely wishes that Brown was on his team.

Brown, who was traded out to Philadelphia during the offseason, has 53 catches for 831 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s top pass-catcher, Robert Woods, has 32 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown.

Unfortunately, the relationship between Brown and the Titans fell sour over a contract dispute.

The former second-round pick significantly outperformed his contract with Tennessee, which would have paid him just $4 million in the final season of his rookie deal. As a result, he wanted more money.

Specifically, Brown wanted $22 million a year. The Titans offered him $16.

That gap proved to be too significant and the Eagles swooped in to acquire Brown on draft night. Not long thereafter, they signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

When the trade was announced, Vrabel did not look pleased.

Damn AJ BROWN!? Coach did not look happy either…smh pic.twitter.com/G6LlqrxJaT — ⚔️David 🥓Bacon🥓 Bennett⚔️ (@4im) April 29, 2022

In the months since the trade, A.J. Brown has flourished in Philly and on Sunday, he faced his former team for the first time. Leading up to the matchup, the 25-year-old made it very clear that he is happy where he is now and “at peace” with the departure from Tennessee.

No Bad Blood Between A.J. Brown And Titans.

Although A.J. Brown has thrown some jabs at the Titans, it appears as though there is no love lost from his former team. He shared a hug with general manager Jon Robinson in pregame.

And then Vrabel walked over to give his former receiver his warmest regards. There is little to no doubt that amidst the hug, he was wishing that the WR was wearing a Titans uniform.

Warm exchange between Titans HC Mike Vrabel and @1kalwaysopen_ pic.twitter.com/B7BNfpfRrZ — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 4, 2022

Regardless of how things ended, both AJ Brown and the Titans organization chose to take the high road.