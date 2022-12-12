Tennessee State Staffer Attacks Running Back With Car – And Ketchup – Over ‘Fling’

A Tennessee State football staffer used her Honda Civic as a weapon earlier this month, ramming the car into RB Devon Starling’s vehicle while he was sitting in it with his girlfriend as the two returned home.

OK, we don’t know that it was a Honda Civic.

BUT, according to court records obtained by TMZ, we do know that Ariel Escobar – TSU’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting – definitely used whatever car she owns to “block” Starling and his girlfriend in their vehicle.

Why? Sex, of course!

According to court docs, Escobar wanted the junior back to confess to his girlfriend that they’d “had a sexual relationship” the day prior.

Talk about a rock and a hard place!

Tennessee State RB Devon Starling blocked in by staff Ariel Escobar.

Tennessee State RB Devon Starling attacked by staffer Ariel Escobar

Court records show that Starling, who had 540 rushing yards and two scores this season, called police at 2:30 AM on Dec. 3 in Davidson County, TN after he said he saw his “ex-‘fling.'”

Escobar was waiting for Starling and his gal-pal to get back from what we assume was a night of studying at the library, and the junior RB told her to leave.

Shockingly, she didn’t, which prompted Starling to call the cops and then drive around until the arrived.

Before the Boys in Blue got to the scene, though, Starling parked his car, and Escobar promptly rammed her vehicle into it … twice!

Ariel Escobar mug shot.

Later that night, Escobar allegedly showed up at Starling’s apartment with her dented car where she was arrested.

Upon being cuffed, the TSU staffer admitted to blocking the happy couple in and later THROWING KETCHUP and scratching Starling’s apartment door.

Throwing ketchup! What a twist. Did NOT see that coming. Head on a swivel!

Anyway, records show that the second-year TSU staffer has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and, of course, one ketchup-flavored count of misdemeanor vandalism.