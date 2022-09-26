Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands never fails to get the people going. That was certainly the case on Sunday as the Tigers’ legendary marching band took the field at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

At halftime of the Titans game, as is tradition every year, the Nashville-based program got to perform on the field that sits across town from campus. It made history in 2002 by being the first HBCU to be appointed as an official band for an NFL franchise and did so again over the weekend.

On Friday, TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands released a gospel album titled ‘The Urban Hymnal.’ It is the first full-length album to ever be released by a collegiate marching band, so extremely historic.

We’re UP! THE URBAN HYMNAL is LIVE! Let’s goooooo!!!!!!! 🎩 #AOBNATION pic.twitter.com/rgTUeaqzUG — Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands (@tsuaristocrats) September 23, 2022

The album features the band first and foremost, of course. It also includes music from gospel greats, like Fred Hammond, John P. Kee and Kierra Sheard. It was produced by gospel recording artist Sir the Baptist and Grammy award-winning producer, Dallas Austin.

You can stream it wherever you get your music — Apple, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Pretty cool.

And it only got even more awesome.

Tennessee State’s Aristocrat of Bands got to perform its own, original music on an NFL field during halftime of Sunday’s Titans game.

They, as per usual, had the entire stadium rocking.

Fans were up out of their seats and dancing in the aisles as the brass section blared and the percussion section beat their drums. The football game was fine and the Titans won, but the highlight came at halftime.

Well lookie here. I cover a Titans game and get treated to the Tennessee State marching band. My soul is full. #HBCUPride pic.twitter.com/NfcPoimctb — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) September 25, 2022

Following the game, TSU released its own video from the historic moment in NFL history. If you don’t find your head bobbin’ and feet tappin’, you might want to check your pulse.

Another moment in @nfl and HBCU history! The @tsuaristocrats just played their original album “The Urban Hymnal” on the field of the Tennessee @titans – A historic halftime show! Back to the roots of Gospel! #tsu #titans #gospel #AOBNATION #Tennesseestateuniversity pic.twitter.com/HQP8ouq6fx — Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands (@tsuaristocrats) September 25, 2022

Sunday was an incredibly cool day for the Aristocrat of Bands and HBCUs everywhere. Tennessee State knows how to boogie. They put on a show that it should make everybody involved with the program extremely proud.