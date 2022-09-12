Tennessee State Band Gets Memphis Rocking With Incredible Tribute To Young Dolph As Deion Sanders’ Son Honors Late Rapper

Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands performed a special tribute to Young Dolph over the weekend and it couldn’t have been more iconic. The performance came at halftime of Saturday’s game in Memphis against Jackson State, which also has ties to the late rapper.

For some HBCU schools, the halftime show means more than the game itself. While Saturday’s Southern Heritage Classic was certainly important for both football teams and their fans, it was the bands who were the stars.

To open their halftime show at the Liberty Bowl, the Aristocrat of Bands spelled out the Memphis area code. It was a touching sign of respect for a city that was reeling after a difficult, emotional week.

TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands salutes Memphis during its halftime show at Southern Heritage Classic. pic.twitter.com/8cY67dS4MJ — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) September 11, 2022

From there, the band began to play and had the crowd up on their feet.

As their time on the field came to a close, Tennessee State’s marching band formed another formation that hit home for both the people of Memphis and their opponents.

The Tennessee State Aristocrat of Bands spelled out ‘DOLPH’

The tribute came in the city in which Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed last March. He meant a lot to the people of Memphis and always made sure to put them before himself.

TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands busts out a Young Dolph tribute during its halftime show. pic.twitter.com/PPIn18U7A0 — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) September 11, 2022

After getting in formation, they played an awesome tribute to Paper Route Frank.

Young Dolph tribute from the AOB pic.twitter.com/9kKwVH7uaO — CJ Hurt (@Conradicalness) September 11, 2022

While paying homage to Young Dolph in Memphis was incredible, it was even cooler when you consider the ties to Jackson State. Head coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur, who is also the starting quarterback, had a relationship with Dolph.

He was in Jackson for the team’s homecoming win last fall and turned up in the locker room postgame.

JACKSON GREAT UNIVERSITY! GANG GANG GANG pic.twitter.com/PjDgoSQLbJ — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) October 17, 2021

After he passed away, the Tigers named their tunnel after the slain rapper. In addition, Shedeur dedicated his touchdown on Saturday to Dolph. He even wore special custom cleats during the game.

All-in-all it was a special evening for Memphis and the Aristocrat of Bands played a large role. Young Dolph was undoubtedly looking down on the performance in his home city with a smile. Rest in peace, Flippa.