Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker Cashing In On Mustard Deal, Signing Exclusive Bottles Now

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker recently signed an NIL deal with French’s mustard that saw the company release a new pair of Nike shoes. Now the Vols quarterback is adding a new flavor to his NIL deal with the company.

Hooker recently showed his new pair of shoes, inspired by French’s mustard. This was the first NIL deal for French’s, who have now teamed up with Hendon Hooker for a signed mustard bottle giveaway. Only five bottles were signed by Hooker, which are valued at $75 dollars a piece.

The Origin Of The Tennessee Mustard Bottle-Hendon Hooker

When Ole Miss visited Knoxville in 2021, chaos broke out during the final minutes of the game after the Vols failed to convert a 4th-and-24. After a review of the play, a number of Tennessee students started pelting the field with water bottles and beer cans. During the incident, a golf ball landed at the feet of Lane Kiffin, while a mustard bottle also made its way onto the field.

During the ordeal, the band, along cheerleaders were escorted off he field, while the the ordeal lasted over. In the year after, Kiffin decided to autograph a mustard bottle at SEC Media Days and threw out a first pitch at an Ole Miss baseball game with a golf ball.

French’s is giving away signed mustard bottles by Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker

Whoever brought a bottle of mustard to the Ole Miss-Tenn game is a criminal lol pic.twitter.com/RugV8f5UKn — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 17, 2021

The Tennessee quarterback and Heisman contender will play his final home game of his career on Saturday against Missouri. The Vols are still fighting for a spot in the playoffs, ranked 5th in the country.