WATCH: Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee Fans Before Baseball Game With Infamous Golf Ball

We should’ve known that Lane Kiffin would have something up his sleeve with the Tennessee baseball team visiting Ole Miss this weekend for the top-5 baseball matchup. It didn’t take long for the head football coach to troll the Volunteers, bringing out the infamous golf ball from the wild football game that took place in 2021.

We all remember the game where some Tennessee fans decided to use the field as a trash can when the officials blew a bunch of calls in the highly contested matchup, in the eyes of some fans in Orange.

On Friday night, the Rebels were hosting the Vols and Lane Kiffin wasn’t going to miss this opportunity.

It sure didn’t seem like the pregame motivation had an effect on the Ole Miss baseball team, as Tennessee held a 6-0 lead in the second inning. But, this is Lane being Lane and he loves to troll. It’s all in good fun anyway, until a mustard bottle gets thrown.

Let the games continue.